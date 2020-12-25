Nayagarh: In a recent development, the five-year-old victim Pari’s mother Saudamini Sahu alleged Thursday afternoon that the SIT chief Arun Bothra has been constructing stories to shield the real culprit in the much-debated rape and murder case in Nayagarh district.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been investigating the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl at Jadupur village.

Nearly, 75 per cent bones the victim are missing. “The cops have found 12 pieces of bones along with the skull. Our body has 206 bones; so, where are the other bones. The SIT is making stories just to save the actual criminal. Babuli Nayak and his gang are involved in the crime,” Pari’s mother Saudamini said.

Saudamini further claimed that her daughter was killed for organ trade.

Earlier in the day, Bothra had clarified that bones of the deceased girl are not missing. When asked as to why the police sniffer dogs failed to trace the decomposed body by following the stench, Bothra said, “The SIT hasn’t used dog squad. So I cannot comment on dog squad.”

“The towel, which Saroj used to clean blood stains after killing the 5-year-old girl, has been sent to laboratory for testing. The accused had washed the towel several times but bloodstains were found. The towel and leggings are major evidence in the case,” he added.

PNN