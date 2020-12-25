Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: The principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Odisha wrote to the State government Thursday afternoon seeking disciplinary action against Sadar forest ranger on charge of dereliction of duty in connection with a recent jumbo death in Sambalpur.

Also read: Genome sequencing mandatory for 60 UK returnees in Odisha: Govt

The PCCF Harishankar Upadhyay took serious cognizance of the incident and cited that despite possessing a full-fledged squad to track the jumbos straying into human habitats and railway lines as well, the Sadar forest ranger failed to conduct thorough patrolling.

Absence of patrolling in the area is the key reason behind deaths of many elephants by train accidents and electrocution in the past one year, the PCCF Upadhyay complained to the State government.

Notably, in an untoward incident December 6, a jumbo was killed after being hit by Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Intercity Express while it was crossing the railway track. The incident occurred near Gargadabahal village between Jujumura and Hatibari area in Sambalpur district.

According to an eye-witness, the 15-year-old tusker in a herd was crossing the railway track on Sambalpur-Talcher route when it was run over by the speeding train at around 6.30pm and died on spot.

PNN