Mumbai: The Hindi film industry and cricket are the two biggest source of entertainment in India. Every day we read of so many link-ups and break-up rumors of our favorite actresses and cricketers.
While, many of cricketer-actress jodis, including Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh, have become successful and are giving us major couple goals, however, many relationships failed to work and the couple ended up ending the relationship.
Here, we bring you a list of Bollywood actresses who fell in love with cricketers but their love stories failed, have a look:
- Sushmita Sen and Wasim Akram: The ever so beautiful, Sushmita Sen is a proud single mother. She dated Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram for a very long time. The couple met in a reality show and they became friends. However, their ‘friendship’ lasted only for six months. Sushmita Sen ridicules all the rumors of them dating in past.
- Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin: Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin’s love story is known to all. She came into his life, when he was already married to his first wife. Azharuddin after getting divorced from his first wife married Sangeeta in the year 1996. However, their marriage failed miserable and they both got divorced in the year 2010.
- Zeenat Aman and Imran Khan: If rumors are to be believed, then the veteran actress Zeenat Aman was dating the legendary player of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
- Tamannah Bhatia and Virat Kohli: Before falling in love with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli has dated Tamannah Bhatia in the past.Both of them met to shoot for an advertisement of a mobile phone. However,both of them never opened up about the rumors. Recently, Tamannah Bhatia was spotted with Pakistani player Abdul Razzak and the rumors are that both of them are dating since a long time now.
- Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards: Former West Indies player Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta were in a very intense relationship, however, it failed to last and the couple ended the relationship. Both of them even have a daughter together, who is one of the leading designers of India, Masaba Gupta.a