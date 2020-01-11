Mumbai: The Hindi film industry and cricket are the two biggest source of entertainment in India. Every day we read of so many link-ups and break-up rumors of our favorite actresses and cricketers.

While, many of cricketer-actress jodis, including Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh, have become successful and are giving us major couple goals, however, many relationships failed to work and the couple ended up ending the relationship.

Here, we bring you a list of Bollywood actresses who fell in love with cricketers but their love stories failed, have a look: