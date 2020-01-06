Mumbai: Famous Indian celebrities have been participating in politics since Nehru era. The trend has been going on these days too. We had several celebrity candidates, namely, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, and many more who jumped into this battle last election.

Previously, celebrities participated in the politics after their career in the film industry finished. But things have changed now. Here we have lists of celebrities who have joined politics:

Shatrughan Sinha: After he won the general election from Patna, Bihar, he became the Health and Family Welfare minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government and also headed the Ministry of Shipping and BJP’s Culture and Art wing.

Jaya Bachchan: Jaya Bachchan is an Indian film actress and politician. She is the recipient of two Filmfare awards and has starred in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi films. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur from 2004 to 2014. She was one of the most successful actresses of her time. She left the film industry at the peak of her career.

J Jayalalithaa: The Filmfare awardee J Jayalalithaa joined politics under the guidance of the founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Ramchandran. The former popular Tamil film star served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Govinda: Govinda’s film journey started in the 80s and he has played every role in the book to make his presence feel. But his shift to politics was rather abrupt. He won the Mumbai North seat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections with fifty thousand votes and began his journey in politics.

Chiranjeevi: The successful South Indian actor founded the Praja Rajyam Party which later became the largest party in Andhra’s State Assembly elections. He became the Union Minister of the State in 2012.

Manoj Tiwary, Gautam Gambhir, Urmila Matondkar are many others who have shown their interest in politics.

PNN