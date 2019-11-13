Mumbai: Break-ups, divorces, and patch-ups are quite common nowadays, especially in the film industry! Some of our famous celebrities have gone to marry not only once or twice but thrice.

Let’s check out some of the celebs of Hindi films who got lucky the third time.

Karan Singh Grover: Television heartthrob Karan Singh Grover first married television actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008, to whom he divorced within 10 months of their marriage. Karan’s second marriage was with his Dill Mill Gayye co-star, Jennifer Winget. The two got married in April 2012 and they got divorced in 2014. And later, Karan got married for the third time with the Bong babe of Hindi film, Bipasha Basu in April 2016.

Sanjay Dutt: Before marrying Manyata Dutt in 2008, Sanjay Dutt had already been through two bad marriages. His first wife was Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996, due to brain tumor. Then in 1998, he married Rhea Pillai, and they both got divorced in 2005. Three years later, Sanjay married Manyata and their marriage is going strong till now.

Siddharth Roy Kapur: Siddharth Roy Kapur’s first wife was his childhood friend Aarti Bajaj, while his second marriage was to a television producer Kavita from whom he separated in 2011. He tied knot with the industry’s bold and beautiful, Vidya Balan, in a Punjabi-Tamilian mix wedding in December 2012.

Kishore Kumar: Kishore Kumar got married not even thrice but four times. He first married Ruma Guha Thakurta and this marriage lasted for 8 years. He then married to Madhubala. But with the sad demise of the actress, he married Yogita Bali. This union lasted for a very short time span. He then got married to a young actress Leena Chandavarkar and their union saw an end with Kishor Kumar’s sad demise.

Vinod Mehra: Vinod’ first marriage was an arranged one with Meena Broca. The couple got divorced because of Vinod’s alleged affairs with the other actresses. He then married the actress, Bindiya Goswami and even this marital knot got broken. His last and third marriage to Kiran lasted until his death in 1990. The couple had a son and daughter- Soniya Mehra and Rohan Mehra.

PNN