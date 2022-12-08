Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s renowned table player, Pandit Umesh Kar died early Thursday morning.
He was born in Puri and was very popular in the eastern side of Odisha.
Kar has been conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Ila Panda Sangeet Samman.
