Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan always appears to be a jovial person. She always greets the media with a smile, poses for the photographers and even allows fans to get up close and personal for a selfie. However, recently a fan crossed the line and kissed Sara on the hand… something which she did not like at all.

Sara was obliging all and sundry with a bright smile Thursday afternoon just outside her Pilates class when the incident happened. She was posing for a selfie and her smile was lighting up the entire area when a fan suddenly grabbed her hand kissed on it. The 24-year-old actress was shocked after the incident. Sara, who was reasonably upset with the fan’s behavior, moved away from him and a security personnel intervened and drove the fan away.

See video: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7F5mDGgkc3/

But then nothing these days go by without being recorded. The video of the incident which was posted by a fan instantly went viral with many condemning the incident.

Last week Sara, who was busy holidaying in Maldives with brother Ibrahim and her mother Amrita Singh. She posted most of the pictures of her vacation on Instagram and that had most of her fans drooling and wanting more. Sara returned to Mumbai earlier this week.

PNN & Agencies