Mumbai: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s recent reunion sparked a wave of excitement among fans on social media

The duo, who shared screen space in the iconic Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, has left fans eagerly hoping for a sequel. As photos and videos from their reunion went viral, many are now demanding Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2. Ameesha also took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming photo of herself posing with Hrithik, adding their popular song “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” to the post.

In the image, both flaunted radiant smiles as they posed together. For the caption, the Gadar actress wrote, “About last night — lovely evening with SONIA’s ROHIT — for me, you’ll always be my Duggu BROSNAN first and then @hrithikroshan the superstar later.” Notably, fans were quick to react, with many demanding Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.

Echoing similar sentiments, one fan commented, “Really looking forward to watching them together as a lead pair opposite each other! Really wish a producer-director is reading this!! Big fan of @ameeshapatel9 & @hrithikroshan.” Another said, “Vote for – Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.” A third user wrote, “My favorite couple, plisss Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2 plissss, we wait.” “Part 2 banana chaiye,” read another comment.

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai marked the Hindi film debut of both Hrithik and Ameesha. The 2000 romantic thriller also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani. Upon its release January 14, 2000, the film became an instant blockbuster, grossing over Rs 800 million worldwide. It went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2000 globally.

At the star-studded success bash of Netflix’s ‘The Roshans,’ Hrithik shared a heartwarming moment with Ameesha. The glitzy event was attended by an array of celebrities, including Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Anu Malik, Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Sam Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, and David Dhawan, among many others.