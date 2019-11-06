Mumbai: Ashutosh Gowariker’s much-awaited film ‘Panipat’ trailer is out. Featuring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao, Kriti Sanon as his wife Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, the film tells the story of the Third Battle of Panipat.

The trailer received mixed reactions from the viewers on Twitter. While many hailed Ashutosh Gowariker’s art, some were not convinced with the casting for the lead protagonist. Arjun was seen mouthing some heavyweight dialogues in the trailer that soon turned into memes on the networking platform.

EMI installment to Middle class People : #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/egyoivCSgD — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 5, 2019

In one of the scenes, Kriti’s Parvati Bai shows her eagerness to join Sadashiv on the battlefield and says, “Sukh me piche rahungi aur dukh me aage aajungi (I will stand behind you in happiness and will come ahead of you in sorrow).”

This gave way to several memes with a user even comparing her character to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and how he always comes forward to the rescue of Team India during tough conditions and takes a backseat during the good times.

A user also compared the dialogue to Delhi fog during Delhi winters that makes driving difficult. Another dedicated the dialogue to Netflix when it asks the user to renew the pack at the end of the month.