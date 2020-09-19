Los Angeles: Former Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got flirty while reading out a raunchy scene, when they got together for a virtual reading out session.

The couple, who got divorced in 2005, united for a live reading of the 1982 film “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” along with Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey.

A moment that made fans excited was when Aniston and Pitt were re-enacting a steamy scene in which their characters, Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, flirt during one of Hamilton’s dreams, reports ew.com.

“Hi, Brad,” said Aniston as Linda, adding: “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

Netizens loved the moment, with one commenter tweeting: “I LOVE seeing Brad and Jen together on the same screen.”

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me,” wrote one.

“What a coup getting Brad and Jen to play *this* scene together. When charity calls! “Doesn’t anybody f**king knock anymore?” shared one user.

A user wrote: “Actually, Jen coming onto Brad (in character) and telling him he’s sexy is my highlight of 2020”, while another wrote: “That was sooooo cute!!! Hahahahaha Brad and Jen! Brad and Linda!!!”

The event highlighted best scenes from the cult classic film, and served as a fundraiser.