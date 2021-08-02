Kantamal: A youth was electrocuted on his farmland at Tetelkhunti village under this block in Boudh district, Sunday. The deceased was identified as Amel Rana, 40, a farmer in the village. On coming in contact with a live electric wire, Rana collapsed on the spot. Farmers and labourers working on nearby fields immediately rushed him to the Kantamal community health centre. However, the doctors there declared Rana as ‘brought dead’.

The incident occurred after Rana came in contact with a loose support wire of a utility pole which had been drawn to run a bore well for irrigation.

The deceased is survived by a four-year-old son and his wife. Villagers and family members blamed the Electricity department for Rana’s death and demanded financial assistance. They said that they would start an agitation if compensation is not provided to Rana’s family.