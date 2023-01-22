Bolangir: Nilambar Biswal, a farmer from Bhaludunguri in Khaprakhol area of this district, wrote to Bolangir Collector Friday seeking permission for cultivating ganja on his farmland. He allegedly took to this out of the ordinary move because he didn’t get the token for selling required amount of paddy at mandi.

Biswal had registered himself in the local cooperative society for selling paddy at mandi as he had cultivated paddy on 15 acres of his farmland during this Kharif season.

The cooperative society intentionally did not register around half area of the cultivated farmland for the purpose of selling paddy, due to which the permitted quantity of paddy to be sold with the token fell short for him, he alleged.

He had token for selling 78 quintals of paddy while his nephew got the same for 54 quintals of paddy. While paddy has been lying at the mandi since January 2, it was yet to be procured, he added.

Saying that he is suffering financially due to non-selling of his paddy, Biswal appealed to the Collector to allow him to take up ganja cultivation to run his family. He also warned of self-immolation in front of the Collector’s office in the case of non-fulfillment of his demands.

