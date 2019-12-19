Puri: Farmers of Balugaon area in Khordha district Thursday alleged misappropriation of farmer’s loans to the tune of Rs 7 lakh at a private bank located near Puri Gundicha temple. They lodged an FIR with the cops Thursday in this context.

According to the victims, several middlemen who claimed to be employees of a private bank won the trust of the farmers by producing their identity cards. Later, they collected some money from them promising loans.

However, when the farmers enquired about their loan amounts after a while, the middlemen kept delaying the matter.

The farmers, after waiting for long in vain, lodged an FIR at Kumbharpada police station Thursday. They have demanded a high-level probe to unearth the scam and arrest of the fraud middlemen involved in the incident.

