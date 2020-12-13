New Delhi: The Delhi Police stepped up vigil on the national capital’s border with Haryana on Sunday as farmers plan to block the Jaipur National Highway-8, which passes through Gurgaon, as part of their protest against the Centre’s new agri laws.

The city police had Saturday increased security arrangements by deploying additional personnel and placing more concrete barriers.

Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, a senior police officer said.

The announcement by farmers’ unions to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway comes amid protests by thousands for the last 17 days at the various other border points of the national capital, including Singhu and Tikri, against the laws. Farmers are demanding the Centre withdraw the legislations.

Farmer leaders Saturday had said that they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss repealing of the three new farm laws, and announced that representatives of their unions would sit on a hunger strike during a nationwide protest on Monday.

They had also said that thousands of farmers will start their ”Delhi Chalo” march with their tractors from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am Sunday.

The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed its personnel across important border points to ensure commuters do not face difficulties and is constantly updating people about open and closed routes on its Twitter handle.

Sunday, the traffic police tweeted the Tikri and the Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement but the Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

Those going towards Haryana, can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders as they are open, the traffic police said.

“The Gazipur border is closed for traffic from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Chilla, Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara & Bhopra borders,” it tweeted.

The traffic police also informed commuters about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau, Maniyari and Mangesh borders.

Since these borders are closed, it suggested that motorists take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad,Saboli and Singhu School toll tax borders, it said.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. So, commuters have been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway-44, the traffic police said.

Farmers have been protesting against the the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

PTI