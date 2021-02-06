New Delhi: Amid the continuing deadlock between the Centre and farmer unions and a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ (road block) called by agitating farmers, the situation at Singhu border protest site in Delhi was peaceful even as internet connectivity was suspended as a precautionary measure Saturday.

A senior Delhi Police official told IANS, “The situation is peaceful here, however, security has been tightened. No one is allow to enter towards the protest site.”

In view of security, Delhi Police have put up barricades around one-and-half km (at Singhola village) away from the protest site. A second line of barricades has been put up 500 metres further. More barricades have been put up 300 metres from the protest site at Singhu border.

Mobile internet connectivity has been snapped in the border areas. Media personnel are also not allowed to enter the protest site.

IANS