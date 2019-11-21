Bargarh: Farmers’ protest against the new centralised token system intensified in Bargarh district Thursday with the farmers piling up their paddy sacks on road.

While all the government offices at Bargarh, Attabira and Bheden have been closed by the agitating famers since Monday, they heaped their paddy sacks on the State Highway in front of Godbhaga Samaleswari temple to get their voices heard.

They demanded for withdrawal of token system. The traffic on Bargarh-Sambalpur route came to a grinding halt thanks to the farmers’ agitation. Hundreds of vehicles could be seen stranded on either side of the road.

However, the agitating farmers allowed ambulances and school vans to ply on the road.

The agitation was on at the time of filing this report and to avoid any untoward incidents, adequate police forces were deployed at the spot.

PNN