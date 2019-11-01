Farokh Engineer, who had claimed Thursday in an interview to a national daily that the Indian selectors were serving cups of tea to captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during the World Cup matches in England, has offered an apology to the actress.

Farokh Engineer while talking to a news channel said he made those comments in jest. He also asserted that his statements were directed at the Indian selectors and not Anushka Sharma. “I just said it in a jest and it’s being made a mountain out of a molehill,” Farokh Engineer was quoted as saying by the channel.

“Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer, Engineer added.

Earlier reacting to Engineer’s statement, Anushka Sharma, had said she will not allow her name to be dragged into controversies related to Indian cricket anymore. She said so after Engineer claimed he saw Indian selectors ‘getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea’ during a 2019 World Cup match in the UK. The actress, in a hard-hitting post on Twitter, said she had kept quiet in the past but her silence should not have been considered as a weakness.

Clarifying the claim, Anushka wrote that she had attended only one game during the World Cup in England and sat in the family box. She also asserted that she drinks coffee only and not tea.

Agencies