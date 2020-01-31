Mohammed Shami has suddenly grabbed eyeballs with his last over heroics at Hamilton that helped India take the match to the Super Over and ultimately beat New Zealand and to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game T20 series. Keeping in mind that India have already won the series, Shami may be rested Friday for the fourth game.

But a more humane side of the fast bowler was revealed when he posted a picture of his cute daughter in a yellow saree on Instagram and captioned it: “Looking so sweet beta love you so much god bless you beta see you soon.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B78Px6bp_Cf/

Well in the picture Shami’s daughter is seen wearing a yellow saree. It proves that the picture was taken during Saraswati puja. In West Bengal, young girls and for that matter even those who have entered colleges usually wear yellow sarees on the day Saraswati puja is celebrated. Shami’s daughter has not been an exception to the rule and she is looking very cute indeed. The moment Shami posted this picture comments started flowing thick and fast and the photo immediately became viral.

Well as far as the last game was concerned, Shami in the 20th over of the New Zealand innings first dismissed Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and then clean bowled Ross Taylor. At one point of time, Shami needed to defend two runs from four balls, but was successful in doing so.

PNN & Agencies