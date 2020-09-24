Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A 45-year-old father was allegedly beaten to death by friends and family members of a man, who had been harassing the victim’s minor daughter.

Hari Om had gone to meet the family of Ranvir to complain that he had been misbehaving with his 14-year-old daughter. The incident took place Tuesday evening at Maheshpura village.

Ranvir, 24, along with his friends Vikas, 23, Sharma Yadav, 24, and Amar Singh, 26, and other family members then ruthlessly attacked Hari Om with bricks and sticks.

The victim succumbed to injuries in a hospital Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against seven accused and Ranvir and his friends Vikas, Sharma Yadav and Amar Singh have been arrested.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Moradabad, Prabhakar Chaudhri, said, “It has come to light that there was some dispute between the two families, who are also relatives.”

SP city Amit Kumar Anand said, “After the death of Hari Om, his family members and some villagers staged a dharna outside the local police station. Negligence on the part of the local police has come to the fore as there was a delay in police action. An inquiry has been ordered.”