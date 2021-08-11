Kendrapara: Even as experts have predicted a third wave of Covid-19 in September, its impact is already being felt in Kendrapara, a report said.

Reports said that 32 children in the age-group of one to 17 have tested positive for Covid-19 within the first nine days of this month.

This has sparked panic among the residents even as the Covid graph is witnessing a downward trend in the district.

According to a report of the district administration, a total of three children have tested positive for Covid-19 from August 1 to August 9 in villages under Rajkanika block.

Similarly, seven children in Derabish, five in Mahakalapara, nine in Kendrapara and two each in Pattamundai, Marshaghai, Aul and Garadpur blocks have tested positive for Covid-19.

Among them, an infant from Kendrapara Municipal limits and a two-year-old from Derabish block have been detected with the virus. Among the 32 affected children, 20 are boys.

No infection has been reported from Rajnagar block during this period. The total number of persons affected during this period is 316.

Meanwhile, 23,685 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 so far while 23,234 persons have recovered in the district. Among them, 299 persons are undergoing treatment while 151 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Observers said that the prediction of experts about the rise in infections among children in August has come true in the district.

Contacted, Dr Sachhidananda Mishra, additional district medical officer (ADMO) and nodal officer for Covid-19 said most of the affected children are showing mild symptoms but they are provided with proper treatment.

He said so far no child has been admitted to any Covid hospital. The condition of the affected children is monitored everyday and medicines are given to them.

He urged the parents not to panic and take care of their children based on Covid guidelines.

