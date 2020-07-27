Intro: The outburst of coronavirus has stopped the celebration of many festivals and Raja is no exception. However, not too many revelers complain about it saying life is too precious while they can celebrate the festivals on some other occasions

Raja, the three-day-long swing festival that marks the celebration of menstruation and womanhood, is one of the oldest traditions of the state. It is believed that during this time of year, the earth, perceived to be a woman, gets menstruated. It is not just the women, young men also wait for this occasion to rewind themselves. While girls enjoy riding swings, boys play cards, ludo, kabbadi and other games. The entire state wears a festive look with people buying clothes and fruits to celebrate the annual carnival. However, the outbreak of coronavirus has somehow dampened the spirit.

Maharaja Cricket Association, a youth club organises the swing festival at Patrapada, on the outskirts of the city with splendor. They put up more than 150 swings and organise song and dance programmes in Maharaja cricket ground every year. But they have reduced it to only two swings this year just to maintain the tradition and to curb social gathering.

Similarly, Raja Queen Contests that are held by various television channels and cultural organisations are now being organised online.

There will neither be serpentine queue before cinema halls to watch fresh releases nor will the mehendi artists throng the shopping malls to earn some fast bucks on this occasion. In fact, people have no choice but to observe the festival at their homes. Even as the pandemic has taken the sheen out of the festival, not many are complaining. If not this year, they can celebrate the festival in coming years but life is precious and it doesn’t give second chance, say many of the Raja revelers consoling themselves.

Some of them share their festival plans and thoughts on corona scare with Sunday POST.

Kuhu Patnaik, the executive creative officer at Akshay Parija Productions, a city-based production house, says, “Well, Raja is celebrated widely by girls irrespective of their caste, creed and colour. So, I am no exception. This four-day-long festival celebrates the onset of monsoons and the earth’s womanhood. Raja is a festival which underscores the importance of menstruation. Though we live in a town, we often visit our village during the festivity to feel it’s essence closely. In cities, we hardly see young girls celebrating the event swaying in swings, singing Banaste Dakila Gaja, Barasake Thare Asichhi Raja, the signature Raja ballads in chorus and playing puchi. We, at our village, celebrate the festival with much fervour. My whole family and I celebrate it together.”

However, she will have a different Raja this time with the celebration being marred by the pandemic. Social distancing will come in the way of gatherings. But she is not complaining. “This is the need of the hour and we have to follow the lockdown rules religiously because life is important. We will be celebrating it at home this time. We have already fixed our swing in our balcony. I have done some last minute shopping also. My mom is going to make poda pitha, the signature cake of Raja festival.”

Kuhu is planning to click some photos in her new clothes and take to Instagram to share them.

Bangalore-based HR professional Ipsita Mishra says, “At a time when the whole world is grappled with a series of problems like economic slowdown and health issues caused by coronavirus, it is not sensible to celebrate the festival. Needless to say, every girl waits for this time of the year to chill out and plan accordingly. But the pandemic has thrown cold water on all preparations. Every year I fly back to my hometown to celebrate the festival with my siblings and family. But this year it is not possible. Therefore, I have decided to celebrate it in Bangalore and try my hand at preparing delicacies like poda pitha, manda pitha as part of Raja celebrations and treat my roommates.”

Traditionally, girls are barred from doing any household chores during the three-day-long celebrations. Since Ipsita is staying with her room mates she can’t enjoy that luxury. However, she will try to get in touch with her family and relatives by making video calls, she says. She will celebrate the festival but without flouting the government guidelines, adds Ipsita.

Dr Anamika Tripathy has been working round the clock for the last three months as a Covid warrior. Understandably, she can’t even think of celebrating a festival during these difficult hours. She says, “My duty comes ahead of any celebration. Last year, I enjoyed the festivity to the fullest. I even took leave for a day to celebrate the occasion. It will be not be sensible if I celebrate this year too when the world is struggling to control the spread of the virus.I understand my responsibility as a doctor and I am more concerned about the wellbeing of my patients. Making them cure is my first priority. This year I will give the festival a miss. However, I will surely gorge on signature dishes cooked by my mom. If I can help the patients recover from the disease, it would be my best Raja celebration.”

Television personality Riya Nanda says, “Raja means spending quality time and merrymaking with your family and friends. This time we are going to celebrate it all alone. This year, the excitement will be less but we have to be practical and accept the reality. This time, people across the state will no doubt miss the essence of the festival which is gradually going out in cities in the last few years. But we have no choice. We can celebrate Raja next year if we are in good health. So, let us fight the virus and keep the celebration pending for the next year.”

Nirlipta Pallai, a schoolteacher, says, “Covid scare has put a brake on celebration of many festivals and Raja is no exception. But I am going to miss the occasion as this year would be my last Raja celebration at home since I will be getting married in December. In the past few years, I used to visit my friends to celebrate the festival, but this time I have preferred not to do that due to corona fear. I will wish people on the phone and celebrate at home with limited family members. I will play some indoor games like cards and ludo to get the feel of the festival. During this fest, girls are not allowed to do household chores. I will also watch some of my favourite movies to keep myself engaged in the absence of my cousins who live in Mumbai.”

Saswati Baral from Puri, who works with a multinational company, says, “Raja will be celebrated with less enthusiasm this time due to COVID 19. However, I will make sure to ride the swings. I will use masks and take necessary precautions before going out. But I will certainly miss the company of my friends and a few family members who work outside the state. Most of my friends have decided to give it a miss to swing festival. So, Raja will be a dull affair for me without friends. However, I appreciate the measures taken by the government to cancel all religious and cultural programmes to check the spread of coronavirus. Hopefully, the situation will be different during this time next year”