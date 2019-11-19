‘Take action and prevent child abuse’ is the theme for 2019-edition of World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse

In 2017, the WHO estimated that up to 1 billion minors, between the ages of 2 and 17, have endured violence either physical or emotional and even sexual

According to ILO, 152 million children are still in child labour

BHUBANESWAR: In 2000, the Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF), a non-governmental organisation, launched the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse November 19 and since then every year the particular date is being observed so. ‘Take action and prevent child abuse’ is the theme for 2019-edition of the observance.

Child abuse is a major cause of concern which creates barrier for free growth of children. Adding to different forms of exploitation, exclusion issues have played major role in damaging the childhood of millions. Violence against children manifests in many forms for instance— child labour, child trafficking, corporal punishment, sale of children, sexual abuse, child prostitution, neglect, child sex tourism, malnutrition, bullying, child pornography, harmful traditional practices, abduction, early and forced marriage among several others.

In 2017, the WHO estimated that up to 1 billion minors, between the ages of 2 and 17, have endured violence either physical or emotional and even sexual. Sexual abuse, from groping to rape, according to some UNICEF estimates from 2014, affected over 120 million children, representing the highest number of victims. In 2017, the same UN organisation reported that in 38 low and middle income countries, almost 17 million adult women admitted having a forced sexual relationship during their childhood. At least three of every four of the world’s children have experienced violence .Child labour is one of the worst forms of violence against children.

According to ILO, 152 million children are still in child labour. Child labour occurs in almost all sectors, yet seven out of every 10 of these children are working in agriculture.

Walkathon & Signature campaign

To create awareness among the citizens, a ‘Walkathon against Child Labour, Exploitation and Abuse’ was held from Ram Mandir Square to Master Canteen Square here, Tuesday. It was organised by People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC), a child rights organisation, in collaboration with the Labour & ESI Department. A signature campaign was also held near Master Canteen Square here.

Chairperson of Odisha Building and Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Subash Singh, and Niranjan Sahoo, IAS, Labour Commissioner , Labour & ESI dept, and Anshika Routray, PECUC Goodwill Ambassador for promotion of Right of the Children to Play, Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC & Chairperson of NACG EVAC, India, inaugurated the walk and signature campaign. Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, Divisional labour.

The speakers emphasised on stopping child labour and all form of child abuse in their deliberations. A large number of youth from Baneswar Higher Secondary College and youth volunteers from around 10 districts of the state participated in the programme.