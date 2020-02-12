Bhubaneswar: Indian men’s team hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad said that winning the FIH ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award will push him to work harder and achieve greater feats in the coming times.

Back in January 2018, when 17-year-old Prasad was given the opportunity to represent India in a four-nation tournament in New Zealand, he became the second youngest player ever to represent the senior team.

Two years on, the youngster who was awarded the ‘Rising Star of the Year 2019’ award Monday, has transformed into one of the best upcoming players in the world.

“I think there is no better feeling than representing your country at the highest level,” Vivek said.

“When I was younger, I would be more interested in badminton and chess, but as things turned out, I slowly shifted to hockey, and I can’t thank my family, coaches and friends enough for what they have done for me. This award is a huge recognition, and I just want to make sure that I keep working hard, maintain my focus, and bring laurels for the country,” added the player who is currently training with national team here ahead of two Hockey Pro League matches against Australia.

Having scored India’s opening goal against world champions Belgium at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium during the second match February 9, Vivek’s confidence was palpable during training.

“I think I was just focusing on doing my basics right. There was an opportunity to go forward as well, now and then, so I utilized that during the first goal. I think we had a few opportunities throughout the match, but we couldn’t convert,” Vivek informed.

“However, personally, I think I was able to perform well because I was playing my natural game according to my strengths,” added Vivek.

PNN