Kolkata: As the outrage over the Hyderabad rape-murder case continues to grow in the country, with people seeking swift action against the accused, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all police stations to register complaints of violence against women without delay.

Banerjee also directed the senior officers to penalise police personnel, who refuses to file a complaint in such cases, sources at the state secretariat said Tuesday.

The chief minister, during a closed-door meeting with senior police officers, advised them to “increase contact with lower-ranked personnel so that information reaches them faster.” The district police superintendents attended the deliberations via video conference.

A source in the secretariat also said that the CM has sought heightened vigilance on radical organisations attempting to create disturbances in the state.

She directed the officers to thoroughly check the background of an outfit before allowing its members to hold rallies in their respective area of jurisdiction.

The CM has also asked the police officers to intensify monitoring of social media accounts and posts, as part of the state’s efforts to combat fake news and half-truths, the source added.

PTI