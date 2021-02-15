Champua: After decades of neglect, the administration has finally taken stock of the plight of people living at Hudisahi under Champua NAC of Keonjhar district, a report said.

In the past, media had reported about lack of basic facilities and deprivation of various government benefits to its residents.

Locals were equally surprised and happy when a team of officials led by Gourahari Mohant, the executive officer of the NAC, visited the village Saturday. He enquired about the problems of the village.

Locals narrated before the NAC official that they have been suffering a lot in the absence of road connectivity, drinking water, Anganwadi centre and bridge in the area.

During the monsoon, the villagers have to trek five km on a roundabout way to move out of the village while patients are carried on cots in emergency cases.

The government lays stress on Swachh Bharat Mission, but they don’t have toilets. As the village has no Anganwadi centre, their kids are deprived of pre-schooling and other facilities, they alleged.

The officials talked to members of an SHG and assured the villagers that a special team will be sent to the village to list out issue and carry on development works.

