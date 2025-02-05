Bhubaneswar: The 16th Finance Commission headed by chairman Arvind Panagariya visited Puri Wednesday and held meetings with the functionaries of the municipality to address the city’s urban challenges and financial requirements.

The visit was part of the commission’s four-day tour of Odisha, during which it aims to engage with state officials and assess financial requirements.

The delegation began its visit by offering prayers at Jagannath Temple. Following this, they held discussions at Raj Bhavan with municipal officials about the town’s development needs.

Key issues raised during the meeting included urban infrastructure, sanitation, drainage, waste management, and the need for better street lighting and amenities to accommodate the growing influx of pilgrims.

“Panagariya acknowledged the unique needs of Puri and assured that the Finance Commission would consider these concerns in its recommendations,” an official said, adding that the chairman emphasised the importance of efficient financial planning and resource allocation to ensure holistic urban development while preserving the town’s rich cultural heritage.

After the meeting, the team visited the Blue Flag Sea Beach and later proceeded to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sun Temple in Konark, to appreciate Odisha’s cultural heritage.

Odisha’s Finance Secretary Saswata Mishra, municipal administration director Arindam Dakua, Puri collector Sidharth Sankar Swain, Puri SP Vinit Agrawal, commission’s members Annie George Mathew, Ajay Narayan Jha, Manoj Panda were part of the visit.

