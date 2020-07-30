Patna: A day after fans came to know that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station, his first cousin and former BJP MLA from Chhatapur constituency in Bihar, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor and after a few things came to their knowledge.

He told IANS, “The whole family was in shock after the incident. Many things have come to our knowledge now, so we have filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station.”

“A team of Bihar police has reached Mumbai and is investigating the matter now,” he said.

When asked whether he trusts police or not, he said we have filed the FIR because we trust police. He also welcomed the demands for a CBI probe into the matter.

Sushant’s father K.K. Singh filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station here on Tuesday accusing Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi of abetment to suicide, fraud and holding Sushant hostage.

He even accused Rhea of stealing Sushant’s laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers etc. and threatening the late actor with plans to make his medical reports public.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie “Kai Po Che”. He was appreciated for his performance in “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Sonchiriya” and “Chhichhore”. “Dil Bechara”, his last movie which was released online on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar, has drawn praise from the critics.

Several organisations have been demanding a CBI probe into the matter as the death of the actor has literally opened a can of worms with nepotism charges, groupism and lobbying in Bollywood coming to the fore and many people coming forward with their claims of being sidelined by a select group.

Mumbai Police are already investigating the case and several people have been been interrogated. So far, around 40 people have already recorded their statements, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand, director Mahesh Bhatt among others.

Rhea’s statement was recorded at Bandra Police Station June 18, four days after Sushant’s demise.