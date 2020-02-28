Sajanagarh: A major fire broke out at Kailash Chandra high school (Nodal centre) near Nilagiri market in Balasore district late Thursday night. Being the nodal centre for the matriculation examination, the question papers of 11 centres – nine of Nilgiri block and two of Oupada block had been kept there.

Sources said that the fire broke out at the clerk’s office near the strong room and a computer and printer were engulfed in flames.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Efforts are on to find out whether the question papers have been gutted. There were no cases of injuries or casualties at the time of filing this report.

Sources said that the fire broke out due to short circuit. However, a police probe is on to find out if there is any foul play behind the fire.

PNN