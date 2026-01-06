Rajnagar: A portion of the geo-synthetic tube sea wall installed along the coast near Pentha village in Kendrapara district was damaged in a mysterious fire incident Monday.

Local residents noticed the fire in the morning and immediately informed district authorities and fire services personnel, who rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

It is suspected that picnickers may have recklessly discarded a burning cigarette, which could have led to the fire. As a result, a section of the high-tensile ropes used over gabion boxes to hold granite stones caught fire and was damaged.

These structures form a protective barrier against sea erosion.

The geo-synthetic tube sea wall is a pilot project undertaken to prevent the gradual advancement of the turbulent sea into nearby human settlements.

Notably, the geo-synthetic sea wall was constructed to protect the coastline from erosion caused by strong sea waves, with technical support and consultation from experts of IIT-Chennai.

It may be recalled that a portion of the geo-synthetic sea wall had earlier been damaged in an accidental fire in August 2019.