Kendrapara: Agriculture is the mainstay of people in Kendrapara district as it lacks industries.

However, people have failed to meet the expenses of families with agriculture alone, which is why youths are migrating to other states in search of better sources of livelihood.

At a time when they are stressed to earn a living owing to migration woes amid pandemic, women members of self-help groups have become self-reliant by taking up fish farming in the district.

These women are now earning handsomely to meet the expenses of their families. As many as 4,000 members of 389 self-help groups have taken up fish cultivation and earning over Rs 5,000 each from the business.

They are cultivating all types of fresh water fish like Rohu, Catla and Mrigal carp which have high demand in the local and outside market.

Anjali Sethy, an SHG member of Pegarpada village under Rajkanika block said their primary business was to sell fish caught by their men from river and water bodies in the district.

However, they often face problems in meeting their expenses when they fail to get a good catch. This pushed them into distress as they pondered to find a way out of this situation.

Soon, things changed for the better when they formed Baba Jaleshwar women self-help group with 10 women as its members two years back. The fisheries department asked them to take up fish cultivation by taking two ponds in the locality on lease.

Each member took up the work with sincerity and the first year income encouraged them to further increase their cultivation. Soon other women in the locality joined their group following which they took up 12 ponds in the area on lease, she said.

Lakshmipriya Mallick, secretary of Siddha Mahavir SHG in Entalpur village under Garadpur block said that taking up fish farming has given them a new lease of life during spread of Covid pandemic. The fish cultivation has become helpful for the poor families. They are using the ponds in the village and have been able to earn more than Rs 5,000 each per month, she said.

Jayanti Rout of Basantpur village under Rajnagar block said that their men face ban from fishing in the sea for a period of seven months each year due to nesting of Olive Ridley turtles in Gahirmatha Island.

They have to live in hunger during this period. However, after being encouraged by the state fisheries department, the women SHGs have taken the ponds on lease and carrying out the cultivation.

This has helped them in feeding their family members and in meeting other expenses. Mamata Rani Samal, a member of Sri Sambhu women SHG of Vektakola village under Rajnagar block said they are cultivating all types of fish like Rohu, Mrigal carp and buffalo fish (catla) in the pond.

The fish traders are visiting them near the ponds and buying the fish and paying them instantly. This has helped them to earn a handsome amount for their labour, she said.

When contacted, Mamata Mohaptra, district fisheries officer said that various women SHGs have taken up cultivation in ponds spread over 160 hectares of land.

Each group is supplied with fingerlings at 60 per cent subsidy and a loan assistance of Rs 90,000 by the department. The scheme has been a success in Mahakalpara and Rajnagar blocks, she added.

