Rourkela: A fish-laden pickup van overturned near Bisra Chhak in Rourkela region in Sundargarh district Wednesday morning during the ongoing Bharat bandh.

According to locals, this incident occurred when the driver attempted to speed away the vehicle in order to avoid being halted by protesters. However, the driver lost control over the wheels following which the pickup van overturned in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, the driver, helper, and another person present there sustained injuries.

On the other hand, scores of fishes were spilled on the road while the locals took it as an opportunity and rushed to grab them.

Police reached the spot for the reposition of the pickup van as the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

PNN