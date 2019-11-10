A video of a fish with a human-like face is going all sorts of viral on the Internet. Spotted swimming in a water body in a Chinese village, the video captures the unusual creature.

The video was captured by a woman visiting Miao Village in China. Initially, she shared the clip on Chinese microblogging site Weibo and later it started doing the rounds of the other social media platforms.

The 14-second-long video shows a fish that resembles a complete human face – a nose, two eyes, and a mouth.

Collectively, the video has gathered millions of views and thousands of comments. While some were surprised, others expressed that the video made them feel creepy. There were also a few who took a hilarious route while commenting.

“This is scary,” wrote a Weibo user, cited Daily Mail. “’Who dares to eat it?’ commented another.

Back in September, a fisherman from Norway reeled in a ‘dinosaur-like’ fish. It’s the enormous eyes of the fish which surprised many.