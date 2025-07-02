Long after dusk settles and cities go to sleep, there are corners of India where the air thickens, shadows stretch unnaturally, and silence is broken by whispers no one claims.

Here are six of the country’s most bizarre, eerie, and notoriously haunted places — each with verifiable roots.

1. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Location: Alwar district, Rajasthan

Built in: 16th century by Raja Bhagwant Das for his son Madho Singh

Bhangarh Fort is so infamous that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has posted a sign at its entrance warning visitors not to enter the area after sunset. Legends speak of a tantric named Singhia who fell in love with Princess Ratnavati. After she rejected him, he cursed the entire town. Shortly after, the town was invaded and destroyed. Visitors have reported strange sounds, ghostly apparitions, and the sense of being watched. Many say electronic devices malfunction inside the fort.

2. Kuldhara village, Rajasthan

Location: Near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Once a prosperous settlement of Paliwal Brahmins, the village was mysteriously abandoned overnight around 1825. Folklore says the village chief cursed the land so no one could inhabit it again. The reason? Salim Singh, a powerful minister, wanted to forcibly marry a village girl. Instead of submitting, 1,500 villagers vanished, leaving behind homes and temples. Paranormal investigators and tourists often report hearing phantom footsteps, whispers, and seeing flickering lights.

3. Shaniwar Wada, Pune

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Built in: 1732 by Peshwa Baji Rao

The majestic fort palace saw its darkest hour in 1773 when Narayanrao Peshwa was brutally murdered by his guards, allegedly under orders from his uncle Raghunathrao and aunt Anandibai. According to many locals and night guards, the cries of “Kaka mala vachava!” (“Uncle, save me!”) are still heard during full moon nights. The fort caught fire in 1828, and much of it remains in ruins.

4. Dow Hill, Kurseong & Victoria Boys’ High School, West Bengal

Location: Kurseong, near Darjeeling, West Bengal

The quiet hill town of Kurseong is said to hide a dark side. The Victoria Boys’ High School, closed during winter, reportedly comes alive with unexplained sounds—footsteps in empty hallways, voices, and apparitions. The surrounding Dow Hill forest has earned a reputation for sightings of a headless boy walking and vanishing into the trees. Locals say those who’ve seen him fall into depression or mental illness.

5. Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Location: 21 km southwest of Surat, Gujarat

Famous for its black sand and beautiful Arabian Sea views, Dumas Beach also has a sinister reputation. Formerly a Hindu cremation ground, it’s believed to be haunted by the souls of the unfulfilled dead. Locals warn against walking too far into the beach at night. People have reportedly gone missing, and strange voices and laughter have been heard after dusk.

6. Igorchem Bandh, Goa

Location: Near Raia village, South Goa

Unlike most haunted places that become eerie at night, Igorchem Bandh is feared even during the day. Locals say people passing through this stretch report being followed, hearing rustling sounds without wind, or even being possessed. The road, once surrounded by dense forests, was reportedly used by Portuguese soldiers for secret executions.

These destinations are not just about ghost stories—they’re a blend of actual historical events (murders, mass exodus, fires), enduring oral traditions, and lingering physical markers like ruins, uninhabited villages, or restricted zones.

