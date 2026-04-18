Chennai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Vignesh Raja’s eagerly awaited action entertainer Kara, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, “#KaraGetsUA See you at the #KaraPreReleaseEvent tomorrow. #KaraFromApril30 Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh.A @gvprakash musical.”

The film is slated for a worldwide release April 30 this year.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year. The makers had also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, “Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive.”

The makers have already revealed the characters that the various actors play in the film. While actress Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead in the film, would be seen as Selli in the film, director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in Kara. Actor Jayaram plays Muthu Selvan while actor Karunas plays Kasi Maayan and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Bharathan in the film.

The makers had, late last year, released a still of Dhanush from the film. The production house had shared the picture on social media, saying, “Straight from the sets of #D54 – Shoot in progress! @dhanushkraja”. The picture showed Dhanush speaking from an STD booth.

The film boasts a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.

More significantly, the story of the film has been jointly penned by writer Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, the creators of the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller Por Thozhil.