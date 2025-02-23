Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 32 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Lankan waters.

The arrests were made during the early morning hours of Sunday. Five costly mechanised boats were also seized by the Sri Lankan authorities.

The arrested fishermen, according to fishermen leaders of Rameswaram were taken to Jaffna in Sri Lanka for further questioning.

It may be recalled that three days before February 19 night, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 10 fishermen from Rameswaram for allegedly trespassing into its territorial waters. Three mechanized fishing boats were also seized during the late-night operation Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu coastal Police officials confirmed that the fishermen were apprehended for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Following the arrests, the families of the detained fishermen, along with local fishing communities, have urged both the Central and state governments to take immediate action to secure their release. Fishermen’s association leaders have announced plans for large-scale protests in Rameswaram and other coastal areas condemning the continued arrests.

The issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy has become a recurring problem. Ten days ago, February 9, Sri Lankan authorities arrested 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and seized their mechanized fishing boat. The fishermen, who had set out to sea from Rameswaram, were taken to Jaffna for questioning.

A similar incident occurred February 3, when 10 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested for allegedly crossing the IMBL.

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested several Tamil Nadu fishermen in recent weeks. January 26, a total of 34 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were arrested, and three fishing boats were seized while another 13 fishermen from Rameswaram were detained a week before and their mechanized boat was confiscated.

Fishermen’s associations have strongly condemned these repeated arrests, calling them a major threat to their livelihood. Antony John, a fishermen’s association leader from Rameswaram, expressed deep concern over the escalating detentions.

“The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting our fishermen regularly. They have even fired at our men, injuring two of them. This has to stop,” he said. He also highlighted the dangers of fishing in the Palk Bay, where fishermen risk losing their boats, equipment, and means of livelihood.

Fishermen’s leaders have urged the Centre to take swift diplomatic action to secure the release of detained fishermen and recover impounded boats. They have also called for a permanent resolution through a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka.

Fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu have sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting urgent intervention to prevent further arrests and protect coastal communities.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging diplomatic efforts to secure the release of detained fishermen. In his letter, CM Stalin emphasized the severe economic impact of repeated arrests and boat seizures. “The recurring arrests and confiscations have severely affected the livelihoods of our fishermen. Swift diplomatic intervention is essential to safeguard their rights,” he stated.

According to reports, since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats. These frequent arrests have triggered widespread protests, with fishermen accusing both the Union and state governments of failing to provide a lasting solution.

Former Union Minister and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has called on the Indian government to take strong measures against Sri Lanka’s actions. He stressed the urgent need to resolve maritime boundary disputes to ensure the safety and security of Tamil Nadu fishermen. With more protests planned across coastal districts, fishermen’s associations continue to demand an immediate and lasting resolution through diplomatic efforts.

IANS