New Delhi: The government has mandated that cooking gas LPG supply to households will be discontinued if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) where such connectivity is available, under a new order aimed at accelerating gas network expansion and reducing reliance on a single fuel. As India grapples with an LPG shortage due to the war in West Asia disrupting supplies from key sources, the government is pushing households and commercial users to switch to PNG — a more convenient alternative that is both domestically produced and sourced through diversified supply. PNG is continuously supplied to kitchen burners through pipelines, eliminating the need to book refills. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026, aimed at accelerating pipeline infrastructure, easing approvals and promoting a shift from LPG to PNG to strengthen energy security.

The order issued March 24 states that LPG supply “shall cease after three months” if a household does not opt for PNG despite availability. The provision, however, allows continuation where it is “technically infeasible” to provide a piped connection, subject to a no-objection certificate. Commenting on the order, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal in the post on X said “a crisis (has been) turned into an opportunity” through the ease of doing business reforms.