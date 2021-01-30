Keonjhar: A major tragedy was averted near Keonjhar Railway station Saturday after five bogies of a goods train derailed without causing any damage to life or property.

Sources said, the train carrying iron ore was heading towards Paradip from Nayagarh in Keonjhar district.

Since the train was puffing into Keonjhar station, its speed was relatively less. The low speed is said to have avoided any major damage. The traffic on the route, however, was affected.

On being informed, GRP, RPF and Railway department officials reached the spot and launched a restoration work. They are also on the job to find out the cause of the accident.

Notably, a goods train carrying iron ore heading towards Paradip from Jurudi also met similar fate near the same spot January 28, resulting in the derailment of four bogies. Locals alleged the tracks at the particular spot may have some defect that caused two accidents at the same spot in a short span.

PNN