Berhampur: A five-member team of officials Tuesday rescued five child labourers from different places of Berhampur town in Ganjam district, said a source in the district administration.

According to the source, a joint team consisting of district child protection officer, Childline, a member of child welfare committee (CWC), a BNPur police station official, and a member of labour department conducted raids at several places and found the minors engaged in manual labour.

The rescued minors have been handed over to the CWC. Some of them are suspected to be under 14, said Babu Charan Patra, a labour department officer.

These children were employed at various places near a local engineering school, New Bus Stand, Sales Tax Chowk and Panda Colony locality that come under BNPur police limits.

PNN