Chhatrapur/Bhanjanagar: The Bhanjanagar police in Ganjam district arrested five history-sheeters along with five firearms Friday in Baruda village. The accused have been identified as Shatrughna Swain (35) alias Bapi, Rajendra Naik (25), Anil Naik (32), Litu Samantara (25) and Ritesh Singh (36).

The police seized two firearms, three live cartridges, two motorcycles, and other items from their possession. Bhanjanagar police have registered a case number 571/26 in this connection. Notably, the accused Sha trughna Swain has 14 cases registered against him in various police stations across the district, while the other accused are also suspected to have multiple cases pending against them, Bhanjanagar SDPO Deepak Kumar Mishra informed during a press meet.

According to reports, the accused went to Baruda village and attacked a resident Susanta Kumar Sahu and his family members 9th of this month. The miscreants vandalised the house and brandished firearms on the village streets creating an atmosphere of terror. The miscreants further threatened to abduct the niece of Sahu, the police said.

Swain was involved in a fierce exchange of fire with the police on two occasions earlier, the SDPO said. The police registered a case and arrested all the accused today.