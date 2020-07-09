Bhadrak: It was a happy day for five convicts who were serving jail terms for over a decade at Bhadrak Sub-jail. They walked out to freedom Thursday thanks to the state government’s decision to release convicts who have been imprisoned for a long time and whose behaviour was found to be good.

Biswajaya Panda (64), Chandra Shekhar Panda (54), Panchanan Bal (72) of Chasakhanda village under Chandabali Police Station area in the district, Sanatana Jena (46) of Baudapur village in the district and Karunakar Arakh (50) of Sarasad village under Bhandaripokhari police limit were released from the jail Wednesday night.

The jailer handed them their release letters, books on freedom fighters of Odisha and various items produced by jail inmates. During their release he said, “Every sinner has a future and realizing this, the released convicts should repent for their crimes and lead an honest and peaceful life.”

Sources said that the five prisoners were serving life sentences.

Biswajaya, Chandra and Panchanana of Chasakhanda village were sentenced to life for murdering a person of their village in 1988 due to political rivalry. While Sanatana and Karunakar were sentenced to life for murdering two persons Madhia Dakua and his wife of Jagannathpur area under Bhadrak urban area in 2000.

Though they had appealed for their bail both at High Court and Supreme Court challenging the order of Bhadrak Additional District Judge, their bail applications had been rejected.

Jail Superintendent Kuanar Mandi said that the five inmates were constantly monitored and they had displayed remorse and tried to change for the better.

PNN