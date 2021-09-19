Bhadrak/Balasore: Water level in Baitarani river has started receding. However, it flowed just under the danger mark at Akhuapada Saturday.

Low-lying areas in the district are still marooned while relief and rescue operations have started in some pockets.

According to reports, thousands of people in over 15 panchayats have been surrounded by floodwaters even as rain has started due to another low pressure.

People are worried over the rainwhich lashed the state after a day of respite.

“If heavy rains continue to lash, situation will worsen further in low-lying areas. All the rivers and creeks are now full of water,” they added. Water levels are still high in Baitarani, Salandi, Kapali, Genguti and Nalia.

Farmers alleged that the floodwater has washed away crops in hundreds of hectares while further rain will wreak havoc in more panchayats in the low-lying areas.

Over 300 families in Shyamsundarpur panchayat are yet to be rescued from their houses. It is said that over 60 panchayats are likely to be affected by flood while the district administration has braced up for the rescue operation.

NDRF and ODRAF teams have been kept ready. There is also no let-up in flood situation in low-lying areas under Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari blocks.

Five panchayats under Bhandaripokhari block were inundated while paddy in hectares of farmlands was washed away by floodwater, reports said.

Reports from Baliapal said over 30 village under Baliapal block in Balasore have remained cut off from rest of the world due to flood from Subarnarekha.

As villages are marooned, people have to commute on small boats in precarious condition at Asti, Pal Champi, Madhupur, Choudhry Kud and Bishnupur.

Officials visited flood-hit villages Saturday, but locals alleged dry food or relief has not been provided to them. A tractor laden with fish was washed away by floodwater on Bahabalpur-Haladipada road under Sadar block Friday.

The driver and the helper of the tractor remained missing for hours. Later, they were rescued by locals at Panchupada.

PNN