New Delhi: She apprised Klingbeil about the success of India’s Digital Payment systems and willingness to share the best practices on India’s digital stack with Germany.

Sitharaman also met Brigitte Haas, Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, and Alois Philipp Maria, Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, in Munich.

Both the leaders discussed the ongoing investments by Liechtenstein-based companies in India, and scaling up the partnership further in the fields of manufacturing, environment-friendly technology, agriculture-related equipment and Climate Change, according to the X post.

In her meeting with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, they noted finalisation of the India and the European Union Free Trade Agreement in January 2026, and the Finance Minister underlined the financial role the European Central Bank can play in facilitating trade under the deal.

Sitharaman also mentioned that through the Union Budget FY2025-26 and FY 2026-27, India will allow EU banks to open upto 15 branches over four years under the India-EU FTA framework.

Earlier, she met Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. They discussed the opening up of India’s economy in the light of recent reforms, with focus on policy continuity and stability.