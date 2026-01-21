Balasore: Fakir Mohan University (FMU), Balasore, is set to host the 39th Eastern Zone Inter-University Youth Festival, ‘Utsah 26’, organised under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

The five-day national-level cultural extravaganza will be held from January 27 to 31 at the university’s Vyasa Vihar campus, the officials announced at the Press Club Tuesday.

A total of 20 universities from four eastern states—Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal—will participate in the festival.

Each university will be represented by around 60 students and team leaders, making the event a major cultural congregation of eastern India’s youth.

The festival will feature 28 competitions across six major categories, including music, dance, theatre, literary arts, fine arts, and other creative disciplines.

The university has completed all preparations for the prestigious event, which celebrates youth enthusiasm, creativity, innovation, and the vibrant spirit of young talent.

The festival aims to provide a national platform for university students to showcase their cultural and artistic abilities, while also fostering cooperation, harmony, and national integration among universities.

The registration process for participating universities and students has already begun, receiving an enthusiastic response from across the eastern region.

University officials expressed confidence that the festival will emerge as a memorable and historic celebration of youth power, cultural harmony, and creative excellence, further strengthening Fakir Mohan University’s stature as an active centre of academic and cultural leadership at the national level.

The details were shared at the press conference by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy, in the presence of Registrar Kukumina Das, PG Council Chairman Prof. Bhaskar Behera, Festival Coordinator Dr Nihar Ranjan Rout, and Organising Secretary Dr Asim Amitabh Pradhan.