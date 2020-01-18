Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here Friday issued a yellow warning for dense fog in eight districts of the state over next two days.

As per reports, very dense fog at one or two places and dense fog at a few places are likely to occur in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Angul, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal districts Friday and Saturday.

Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Balasore and Bhadrak districts will also experience thick fog.

While the temperature has already dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius, the weather will remain dry in the upcoming days.

The intensity of fog will be much more as foggy conditions will prevail till 10 am following which the fog will gradually disperse.

“Dense fog condition will continue till Saturday as an anti-cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and Odisha is supplying sufficient moisture towards the state from Bay of Bengal. This apart, slow speed of wind at surface level and clear sky are also supporting the foggy condition,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Very dense fog occurred at Chandbali Friday and the visibility was limited to 20 metre, while it was 30 metre in Paradip and Angul, and 50 metre in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, he added.

About five places in the state recorded 10 degree Celsius or less Friday.

Sonepur was the coldest at 8.2 degree Celsius followed by Phulbani 8.5, Koraput 9.6, Angul and Malkangiri 10 degree Celsius each. There will be no major changes in minimum night temperature over next three to four days in the state, Das added.