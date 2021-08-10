Nature has created various types of plants around us to keep humans healthy. These trees and plants are no less than a boon for humankind. One such boon is Aloe Vera gel which is being used for ages to maintain the beauty as well as good health.

Aloe Vera gel contains folic acid, vitamin-A, B-12 etc., which are very beneficial for the skin. It helps in bringing glow on the skin by removing and removes many kinds of skin problems. Due to its beauty benefits, many people try to store it.

Today we are going to tell you some such tips by adopting which you can store Aloe Vera gel for several days.

Let’s know about some such tips: –

Coconut Oil : You can store aloe vera gel using coconut oil. It does not allow aloe vera to spoil for months. For this take an air tight container and put aloe vera gel in it. Put half a teaspoon of coconut oil in that gel and then mix it. After that store it in the fridge. You can use this gel for months.