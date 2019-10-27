We all have that one friend or crush with whom we want to get closer. We want to hang out with and take the relationship to the next level. But, there is something that stops us. There is a fear that we might lose him/her. It’s time to learn how to get closer to someone you love/crush:

Follow these simple tips to get closer and speak out your heart.

First priority: If you want a relationship to grow, then you need to make it a priority. Relationships take time to grow, and you have to put plenty of energy and time into it.

Open up yourself: The first thing to do is to open up all the things you love to. Give your loved ones more opportunity to connect with your experiences. Make a strong bonding that enhances the other person to be open and accepting as well.

Don’t go too much close: Spending time with whom you love is the best thing but spending all day, every day with him/her is not a good idea as too much closeness can also kill the friendship or the love. It is not necessary to spend all your time with them. That’s not what it’s about. It’s about the connection you have.

Honesty: When you’re honest with someone, they’ll cherish it. If you want to be closer to someone, you can’t lie to them; that’s not a good foundation for any relationship. Always be open and honest with how you feel. They’ll respect you and be more willing to open up.

