Working for long hours can lead to exhaustion which in turn makes one feel sleepy and lethargic. This also affects productivity, so it is important to stay fresh. There are many reasons for laziness among which is the lack of a proper diet. Therefore, it is important to pay attention towards a daily healthy routine and proper diet. Here’s how you can overcome lethargy and stay fresh throughout the day.

The most important thing is to get proper of sleep at night which will make you feel refreshed. Lack of sleep can lead to laziness and lethargy throughout the day.

During very hectic schedules people tend to develop bad food habits. The first is that they forget to drink water sufficiently. Shortage of water in the body can make you lazy and sleepy. It can lead to other health complications, so one has to drink plenty of water to remain active.

Never forego breakfast, because it is the first proper meal of the day. It provides us the energy to work. Unless a proper breakfast is eaten, a person will never get the proper energy to work. One should always have a proper breakfast with proteins and other vitamins to remain fresh throughout the day.

Avoid spicy and fried items and reduce intake of junk food. Add healthy protein-rich items to your diet. Taking more calories may increase obesity and lead to lethargy. Include plenty of green vegetables and fruits in the diet. This will give your body energy and necessary nutrients, which will make give energy to feel active and fresh.