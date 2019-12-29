Getting into the gym or heading out for a run on cold dark mornings and evenings takes a lot more motivation than it might do in July. Well, that summer body can surely come back if you follow this workout routine that is perfect for your winter mornings.

It can be frustrating when the weather prevents you from enjoying the outdoors. But, some indoor workouts are excellent for your body and mind.

Hot Yoga: Hot Yoga basically incorporates heat and humidity to create a unique workout experience that brings a lot of benefits especially when it’s colder outside. Hot Yoga

Improve flexibility,

Help your body rid itself of toxins,

Give your brain a boost

Reduce stress

Builds bone density

Heart-healthy

Nourishes the skin

Controls sugar

Barbell Workouts: Barbell workouts are great at getting you warm and keeping you warm. Also, the bigger the muscle the greater the demands it makes for oxygen which elevates the heart rate higher and warms the body more effectively than other types of resistance training. Barbells

Fights Osteoporosis

Less fat more muscle

Reduce Risk of Diabetes

Healthy heart

Improves metabolism