Getting into the gym or heading out for a run on cold dark mornings and evenings takes a lot more motivation than it might do in July. Well, that summer body can surely come back if you follow this workout routine that is perfect for your winter mornings.
It can be frustrating when the weather prevents you from enjoying the outdoors. But, some indoor workouts are excellent for your body and mind.
- Hot Yoga: Hot Yoga basically incorporates heat and humidity to create a unique workout experience that brings a lot of benefits especially when it’s colder outside. Hot Yoga
- Improve flexibility,
- Help your body rid itself of toxins,
- Give your brain a boost
- Reduce stress
- Builds bone density
- Heart-healthy
- Nourishes the skin
- Controls sugar
- Barbell Workouts: Barbell workouts are great at getting you warm and keeping you warm. Also, the bigger the muscle the greater the demands it makes for oxygen which elevates the heart rate higher and warms the body more effectively than other types of resistance training. Barbells
- Fights Osteoporosis
- Less fat more muscle
- Reduce Risk of Diabetes
- Healthy heart
- Improves metabolism
- Skipping: This will not only help you to stay fit but will keep your body warm and help you to stay fit. If you’re fit and agile, keep going for 10 to 20 minutes and vary your leg movements between jogging, jumping, and jacks. Skipping helps in improving heart rate, tones muscles in the lower and upper body, weight loss, and supple skin, improves bone density and attains balance coordination and agility.