A bizarre moment from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2026 has taken social media by storm, with fans spinning wild theories around a viral video.

The clip shows a spectator appearing to perform a ritual with a lemon moments before a crucial wicket fell, prompting humorous claims of “black magic” influencing the game.

Here’s the viral video:

While the timing of the incident added to the intrigue, the reactions have largely been tongue-in-cheek, reflecting cricket fans’ long-standing fascination with superstition. From lucky charms to match-day rituals, such beliefs often become part of the sport’s folklore.