BHUBANESWAR: Keeping in mind food security for the nation, experts at the third International Symposium on Genomics in Aquaculture (ISGA) here discussed how collaborative works by researchers in areas like genomics, robotics and bioinformatics could be vital to meet the ever rising demand.

The three-day seminar, which started Tuesday, is organised by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in association with Association of Aquaculturists. Held at CIFA’s Kausalyaganga campus, the symposium has four themes namely genetics, breed improvement and molecular breeding; genome editing biosecurity and biosafety; genome informatics and intellectual property rights and genomics in fish health, reproduction and nutrition.

Inaugurating the event, Soumendra Mohan Pattnaik, vice-chancellor, Utkal University said, “Integrated farming should be adopted in the right way for sustainable environment and more research should be done for the less privileged people of the society.”

Meanwhile, elaborating on the genomic research, Victor Martinez, director, Favet-Inbiogen from Chile commented that works in aquaculture is lagging behind as compared to other fields of agriculture and food production.

